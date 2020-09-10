Marriage Licenses

Aug. 27
Edgar Santiago Roman-Valenzuela, 24, and Melissa Serrano, 22, both of Elko
--
Emmanuel Ortega Sepulveda, 24, and Zabdi Jahdai Garcia Perez, 20, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 31
Fidencio Renteria-Haro, 48, and Savina Jimenez, 50, of Elko
--
Roger William Anderson, 26, and Sydnie Rae Petersen, 22, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 1
Roger Ernest Montoya, 71, and Lori Renee Wilson, 58, both of Wells
Sept. 3
Nickolas James Winter, 25, and Tanya Ali Egger, 26, both of Elko
--
Jeffrey Edward Graham, 61, and Tina Renee Vidovcich, 58, both of Lamoille
Sept. 8
Izaak Merrill Plunkett, 26, and Shauna Lynn Baumann, 25, both of Elko
--
Zacharya Nicholas Kafton, 20, and Jessica Ann Paige, 34, both of Spring Creek
--
Jonathan Bautista Rios, 30, and Yesika Avila, 25, both of Elko
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.