Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Aug. 27

Edgar Santiago Roman-Valenzuela, 24, and Melissa Serrano, 22, both of Elko

--

Emmanuel Ortega Sepulveda, 24, and Zabdi Jahdai Garcia Perez, 20, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 31

Fidencio Renteria-Haro, 48, and Savina Jimenez, 50, of Elko

--

Roger William Anderson, 26, and Sydnie Rae Petersen, 22, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 1

Roger Ernest Montoya, 71, and Lori Renee Wilson, 58, both of Wells

Sept. 3

Nickolas James Winter, 25, and Tanya Ali Egger, 26, both of Elko

--

Jeffrey Edward Graham, 61, and Tina Renee Vidovcich, 58, both of Lamoille

Sept. 8

Izaak Merrill Plunkett, 26, and Shauna Lynn Baumann, 25, both of Elko

--

Zacharya Nicholas Kafton, 20, and Jessica Ann Paige, 34, both of Spring Creek

--

Jonathan Bautista Rios, 30, and Yesika Avila, 25, both of Elko

