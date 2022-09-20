 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Sept. 9

Cody Johnson Sturgell, 28, and Meghan Catherine Rich, 25, both of Elko

Sept. 12

Rex William Westerwelle, 31, and Brandi Ann Jones, 29, both of Carlin

--

Nicholas Alan Kowalski, 40, and Aliah Christine Ellis, 35, both of Montello

--

Joel Wesley Murphy, 61, and Traci Deon Linam, 59, both of West Wendover

--

William Michael Hoggard, 34, and Johanna Barlow, 30, both of Elko

Sept. 13

Frederick Loren Slack, 35, of Twin Falls and Shelby Marie Hudgins, 31, of Elko

Sept. 15

Justin Allen Reynolds, 24, and Bailee Kaitlyn Baker, 24, both of Spring Creek

--

Ivan Titus Nakai, 53, and Mary Jean Seagoe, 60, both of Elko

Sept. 16

Kody Austin White, 31, of Spring Creek and Elizabeth Anne Adams, 28, of Caldwell, Idaho

--

Anthony Jefferson Barrington, 26, and Megan Marie Riel, 26, both of Spring Creek

--

Esteban Morales, 28, and Alexis Amber Landeros, 27, both of Elko

Divorces

Divorces

Aug. 26Cory Lee Edward McCullough and Jasmine Laren McCullough, married Oct. 26, 2018

