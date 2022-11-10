 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Oct. 31

Zakary Troy Morley, 18, and Ashely Dawn Runyon, 18, both of Elko

Nov. 2

Jacob Adam Roumanos, 27, and Lexie Adell Nielson, 25, both of Spring Creek

Nov. 3

Curtis Lloyd Sweat, 61, and Guadalupe Espinoza-Lopez, 56, both of West Wendover

Brian David Apostolec, 55, of Las Vegas and Autumn Ann McCurdy, 44, of Vernal, Utah

Jameson Melvin Block, 56, and Delhie Ann Block, 52, both of Spring Creek

Joshua Aliitia Schrader, 38, and Vianca Mercedes Lemus Cabello, 26, both of Elko

Nov. 4

Vic Allen Herrera, 61, and Julie Ann Candelaria, 57, both of Elko

Robert Gage Trembath, 29, and Lila Rose Berg, 31, both of Spring Creek

Nov. 7

Jacob Theodore Callahan, 30, of Carson City and Courtney Lorene Snoble, 31, of Elko

