Marriage Licenses

Oct. 31
Zakary Troy Morley, 18, and Ashely Dawn Runyon, 18, both of Elko
Nov. 2
Jacob Adam Roumanos, 27, and Lexie Adell Nielson, 25, both of Spring Creek
Nov. 3
Curtis Lloyd Sweat, 61, and Guadalupe Espinoza-Lopez, 56, both of West Wendover
Brian David Apostolec, 55, of Las Vegas and Autumn Ann McCurdy, 44, of Vernal, Utah
Jameson Melvin Block, 56, and Delhie Ann Block, 52, both of Spring Creek
Joshua Aliitia Schrader, 38, and Vianca Mercedes Lemus Cabello, 26, both of Elko
Nov. 4
Vic Allen Herrera, 61, and Julie Ann Candelaria, 57, both of Elko
Robert Gage Trembath, 29, and Lila Rose Berg, 31, both of Spring Creek
Nov. 7
Jacob Theodore Callahan, 30, of Carson City and Courtney Lorene Snoble, 31, of Elko