Marriage Licenses

Sept. 10
James R. Popejoy, 39, of West Wendover and Angela Renee Duffy, 49, of Wells
--
Austin Raymond Barger, 26, of Deeth and Jesenia Crystal Aboite, 25, of Wells
Sept. 13
Heath Beck, 41, and Alissa Diane Brunner, 39, of Elko
--
Bryan Santos Asusta, 33, and Emmily Rosario Becerra Contreras, 31, both of Elko
--
Matthew Tyler Dominguez, 26, of Elko and Destany Rose Adorno, 23, of Cave Junction
Sept. 14
Ralph Waldo Siler, 79, and Anne Lee Mejia, 78, both of Carlin
Sept. 15
Logan Arthur Rosenlund, 37, of Ruby Valley and Crystal Marie Cowles, 36, of Elko
Sept. 16
Kyle Louis Schmith, 27, of Spring Creek and Hannah Nicole McClellan, 26
Sept. 17
Michael William Jones, 62, and Annette Marie Savoy, 62, both of Spring Creek
--
Gerardo Candelas, 38, and Alana Marie Dunn, 22, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 20
Matthew Scott Parsons, 19, of Elko and Hannah Lanae Bayes, 19, of Idaho Falls
--
Nathan Andrew Klekas, 24, and Shaela Noel Zaga, 22, both of Elko
Sept. 21
James Douglas Smith, 23, and Megan Mary MacGregor, 24, both of Elko
Sept. 22
Gary James Hart, 33, and Kayli Ann Roth, 34, both of Elko
Sept. 23
Jonathan Dwane Goudy, 34, of Elko and Jaren Vanessa Johnston, 41, of Spring Creek