 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Sept. 10

James R. Popejoy, 39, of West Wendover and Angela Renee Duffy, 49, of Wells

--

Austin Raymond Barger, 26, of Deeth and Jesenia Crystal Aboite, 25, of Wells

Sept. 13

Heath Beck, 41, and Alissa Diane Brunner, 39, of Elko

--

Bryan Santos Asusta, 33, and Emmily Rosario Becerra Contreras, 31, both of Elko

--

Matthew Tyler Dominguez, 26, of Elko and Destany Rose Adorno, 23, of Cave Junction

Sept. 14

Ralph Waldo Siler, 79, and Anne Lee Mejia, 78, both of Carlin

Sept. 15

Logan Arthur Rosenlund, 37, of Ruby Valley and Crystal Marie Cowles, 36, of Elko

Sept. 16

Kyle Louis Schmith, 27, of Spring Creek and Hannah Nicole McClellan, 26

Sept. 17

Michael William Jones, 62, and Annette Marie Savoy, 62, both of Spring Creek

--

Gerardo Candelas, 38, and Alana Marie Dunn, 22, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 20

Matthew Scott Parsons, 19, of Elko and Hannah Lanae Bayes, 19, of Idaho Falls

--

Nathan Andrew Klekas, 24, and Shaela Noel Zaga, 22, both of Elko

Sept. 21

James Douglas Smith, 23, and Megan Mary MacGregor, 24, both of Elko

Sept. 22

Gary James Hart, 33, and Kayli Ann Roth, 34, both of Elko

Sept. 23

Jonathan Dwane Goudy, 34, of Elko and Jaren Vanessa Johnston, 41, of Spring Creek

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News