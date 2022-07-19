Marriage Licenses

July 8
Keith Allen Barredo, 40, and Jessiqua Marie Wells, 29, both of Elko
--
Sen Andrew Tafiti, 32, and Krista Nichole Whitney, 30, both of Elko
July 11
Habakka Thaddeus Ward, 19, of Elko and Hannah Leann Hicks, 18, of Lyman
--
Shawn Fredrick Hartford, 30, and La Teasha Nicole Anderson, 27, both of Carlin
--
Seth Lincoln Miller, 31, of Elko and Chelsea Anne Woten, 25, of Spring Creek
--
Henry Anthony Dominguez, 51, of Battle Mountain and Aimee Celese McPhie, 42, of Elko
July 12
Bret Ray Flaig, 40, of Elko and Laura Michelle Johnson, 33, of Spring Creek
--
Robert John Bucci, 51, of Spring Creek and Anya Maria Witz, 37, of Elko
July 13
Kerry Jay Moon, 59, and Stacy Ann Rice, 52, both of Elko
--
Giliberto Ramirez Camacho, 43, and Maria Ramos Luquin, 52, both of Elko
July 14
Sean Christopher Maestas, 29, and Katie Ann Morse, 35, both of Elko