Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

July 8

Keith Allen Barredo, 40, and Jessiqua Marie Wells, 29, both of Elko

--

Sen Andrew Tafiti, 32, and Krista Nichole Whitney, 30, both of Elko

July 11

Habakka Thaddeus Ward, 19, of Elko and Hannah Leann Hicks, 18, of Lyman

--

Shawn Fredrick Hartford, 30, and La Teasha Nicole Anderson, 27, both of Carlin

--

Seth Lincoln Miller, 31, of Elko and Chelsea Anne Woten, 25, of Spring Creek

--

Henry Anthony Dominguez, 51, of Battle Mountain and Aimee Celese McPhie, 42, of Elko

July 12

Bret Ray Flaig, 40, of Elko and Laura Michelle Johnson, 33, of Spring Creek

--

Robert John Bucci, 51, of Spring Creek and Anya Maria Witz, 37, of Elko

July 13

Kerry Jay Moon, 59, and Stacy Ann Rice, 52, both of Elko

--

Giliberto Ramirez Camacho, 43, and Maria Ramos Luquin, 52, both of Elko

July 14

Sean Christopher Maestas, 29, and Katie Ann Morse, 35, both of Elko

