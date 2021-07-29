 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

July 15

Blaine Harrison Duggins, 32, of Tonopah and Isabel Jean Cothrun, 27, of Elko

July 16

Don Scott Marion, 67, and Marlene Kay Dick, 54, both of Elko

July 19

Christopher Thomas Vodopich, 19, and Heidi Rose Pecora, 18, both of Spring Creek

July 21

Kody Austin Reynolds, 24, and Shaydea Leigh Mead, 24, both of Spring Creek

--

John Russ Jackson, 25, of Tuscarora and Abbygail Joy Estes, 23, of Spring Creek

--

Abraham Giovany Correa Garcia, 22, and Natalie Dorado-Chavez, 34, both of West Wendover

--

Jared Michael Braaten, 32, and Elizabeth Christine Pritchett, 31, both of Spring Creek

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News