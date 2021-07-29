Marriage Licenses

July 15

Blaine Harrison Duggins, 32, of Tonopah and Isabel Jean Cothrun, 27, of Elko

July 16

Don Scott Marion, 67, and Marlene Kay Dick, 54, both of Elko

July 19

Christopher Thomas Vodopich, 19, and Heidi Rose Pecora, 18, both of Spring Creek

July 21

Kody Austin Reynolds, 24, and Shaydea Leigh Mead, 24, both of Spring Creek

--

John Russ Jackson, 25, of Tuscarora and Abbygail Joy Estes, 23, of Spring Creek

--

Abraham Giovany Correa Garcia, 22, and Natalie Dorado-Chavez, 34, both of West Wendover

--

Jared Michael Braaten, 32, and Elizabeth Christine Pritchett, 31, both of Spring Creek

