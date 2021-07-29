Marriage Licenses

July 15
Blaine Harrison Duggins, 32, of Tonopah and Isabel Jean Cothrun, 27, of Elko
July 16
Don Scott Marion, 67, and Marlene Kay Dick, 54, both of Elko
July 19
Christopher Thomas Vodopich, 19, and Heidi Rose Pecora, 18, both of Spring Creek
July 21
Kody Austin Reynolds, 24, and Shaydea Leigh Mead, 24, both of Spring Creek
--
John Russ Jackson, 25, of Tuscarora and Abbygail Joy Estes, 23, of Spring Creek
--
Abraham Giovany Correa Garcia, 22, and Natalie Dorado-Chavez, 34, both of West Wendover
--
Jared Michael Braaten, 32, and Elizabeth Christine Pritchett, 31, both of Spring Creek
