Marriage Licenses

Oct. 8Ryan Eric Hays, 39, of Battle Mountain and Candice Marie Robertson, 34, of Elko
Tyler Joseph Wolf, 30, and Leslie Marie Canfield, 29, both of Elko
Oct. 11Ricardo Carlos-Ibarra, 22, and Pearl Rose Marie Holguin, 22, both of Elko
Oct. 12Carlos Byrge, 41, of Elko and Sara Beth Fleischman, 32, of Spring Creek
James Leonard Burnett Sr., 82, of Spring Creek and Florene Koetje, 79, of Salina
Osmar Loza Rebollar, 22, and Brisia Azucena Torres, 20, both of Elko
Edward Sabala Jr., 44, and Lenison Ayson, 47, both of West Wendover
Oct. 14David Andrew Garrett, 35, and Brittney Marie Supp, 31
Oct. 15Samuel Elon Gunter, 57, of Spring Creek and Juliet Rebuyas Loyloy, 41
Oct. 18Justin Lamar Peterson, 23 of Spring Creek and Shalee Rae Jensen, 23
Sorel Barajas Quinonez, 37, and Nadia Patricia Villegas Garcia, 43, both of Elko
Oct. 20Truxton John Price, 23, and Madison Rose West, 22, both of Elko