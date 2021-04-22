Marriage Licenses

April 1

Dylan Taylor Riley, 26, and Makenzie Ann Durham, 25, of Spring Creek

--

Dustin Robert David Kline, 25, and Izabel Marisol Perez, 22, both of Spring Creek

--

Christopher Niles Drake, 52, and Connie Denise Thomson, 53, both of Elko

April 2

Daniel Nathan Reese, 47, and Malorie Jean Hockett, 28, both of Elko

--

Rex Allen Reed, 57, and Theresa Jeannie Prisbley, 59, both of Carlin

--

April 5

Albert Louis Yava, 40, of Elko and Mary Jean Valley, 38, of Spring Creek

April 6

Bradley Marshall Gardner, 47, of Elko and Brooke Leann Rogers, 28, of Carlin

--

Isaac John Galindo, 31, of Elko and Savannah Brittany Shupe, 23, of Montello

April 7