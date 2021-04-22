 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Wedding bells

April 1

Dylan Taylor Riley, 26, and Makenzie Ann Durham, 25, of Spring Creek

--

Dustin Robert David Kline, 25, and Izabel Marisol Perez, 22, both of Spring Creek

--

Christopher Niles Drake, 52, and Connie Denise Thomson, 53, both of Elko

April 2

Daniel Nathan Reese, 47, and Malorie Jean Hockett, 28, both of Elko

--

Rex Allen Reed, 57, and Theresa Jeannie Prisbley, 59, both of Carlin

--

April 5

Albert Louis Yava, 40, of Elko and Mary Jean Valley, 38, of Spring Creek

April 6

Bradley Marshall Gardner, 47, of Elko and Brooke Leann Rogers, 28, of Carlin

--

Isaac John Galindo, 31, of Elko and Savannah Brittany Shupe, 23, of Montello

April 7

Juan Jose Urenda IV, 25, and Steven Douglas Neill, 21, both of Carlin

--

Douglas Joseph Devore, 24, of Crescent Valley and Lauren Taylor Fisher, 20, of Elko

--

April 8

Brody Aaron Donohue, 24, of Elko and Cassy Victoria Kauffman, 20

--

April 9

Dwayne Lee Schomer, 44, of Spring Creek and Dawn Renee Litke, 42

--

Tyler Eric Blodgett, 30, of Reno and Celina Sara Bendle, 25, of Owyhee

--

April 12

Octavio Velazquez-Garcia, 26, and Marisa Marie Quintero, 26, of Elko

--

Jason Jon Keyes, 43, of Spring Creek and Rebecca Ann Jones, 37, of Elko

April 13

Arnoldo Talavera Martinez, 46, and Maria de Jesus Meza-Robles, 41, both of Elko

--

Andrew James Hockenberry, 26, and Summer Suezan Sweeney, 31, both of Carlin

--

Garrett Deray Landon, 23, of Spring Creek and Angell Regan Albitre, 25

--

April 14

Sean Poliekt Snegirev, 24, and Brittney Rebecca Dodson, 22, both of Spring Creek

--

Daniel Velasco, 33, and Monica Sanchez-Villaneuva, 29, both of Elko

--

Matthew Richard Morgan, 23, and Jessica Solis, 25, both of Wells

April 15

Justin Tyler Muck, 22, of Fernley and Sabrina Marie Saenz, 24, of Elko

--

Ryan Arthur Hathaway, 25, and Jordan Ann Gustke, 25, both of Elko

--

Rolando Jesus Ortiz, 28, and Scarlet Arreguin, 24, both of Elko

--

April 16

Brian Vincent Seibold, 39, of Elko and Jennifer Lea Grey, 48, of Spring Creek

--

Dallas Ladow Hall, 45, of Reno and Teresa Joelle Rollins, 42, of Elko

--

April 20

Jose Manuel Medina, 49, of Elko and Alicia Nieve Velez, 44, of Paonia

