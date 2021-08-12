Marriage Licenses

Aug. 9
Kyle James Ashley, 27, of Elko, and Jennifer Megan Vincent, 28, of Carlin
Michael Joseph N. Caudill, of Nampa, Idaho, and Alixandra Nichole Light, 23, of Star, Idaho
Gencis Antonio Calvario, 20, of Las Vegas, and Keiny Magdalena Garfias Flores, 20, of Elko
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 10
William Edmond Warren , 53, of Elko, and Micheale Marie Petersen, 50, of Idaho Falls, Idaho
Garrett Gene Stigen, 31, of Spring Creek, and Alyssa Dawn Link, 24, of Spring Creek
Aug. 11
Roy Lewis Doughty, 75, of Spring Creek, and Diane Elizabeth Smith, 66, of Ridgecrest
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.