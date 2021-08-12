 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Aug. 9

Kyle James Ashley, 27, of Elko, and Jennifer Megan Vincent, 28, of Carlin

Michael Joseph N. Caudill, of Nampa, Idaho, and Alixandra Nichole Light, 23, of Star, Idaho

Gencis Antonio Calvario, 20, of Las Vegas, and Keiny Magdalena Garfias Flores, 20, of Elko

Aug. 10

William Edmond Warren , 53, of Elko, and Micheale Marie Petersen, 50, of Idaho Falls, Idaho

Garrett Gene Stigen, 31, of Spring Creek, and Alyssa Dawn Link, 24, of Spring Creek

Aug. 11

Roy Lewis Doughty, 75, of Spring Creek, and Diane Elizabeth Smith, 66, of Ridgecrest

