Marriage Licenses

Oct. 15

Alan Lawrence Larkin, 27, of Elko and Meryl Whitney Hewitt, 21

--

Oct. 16

Ian William Davis, 22, and Anna Lynn Miklovic, 20, both of Elko

--

Ryan Lee Bradshaw, 26, and Madison Shae Clifford, 25, both of Elko

Oct. 19

Eric William Whitney, 28, of Elko and Courtney Dione Smart, 21, of Battle Mountain

Oct. 20

Jesse Sigel Fox, 37, of Elko and Lisa Ann Porreca, 48, of Spring Creek

--

Tyler Gene Wendlandt, 38, and Kimberly Walker, 33, both of Elko

Oct. 21

Rosemary Guerrero, 26, and Amanda Nicole Bass-Hipes, 35, both of Spring Creek

--

Cory Sean Marley, 35, and Sara Nicole Berumen, 37, both of Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0