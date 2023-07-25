Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
July 18
Oracio Casso, 56, and Brenda Nichole Alexandria Bielski, 50, both of West Wendover
--
Joseph Arthur Garrett, 24, of Elko and Taya Lee Gonzales, 25, of Spring Creek
If your friends are saying “I do” to each other and you’re just saying “I do” to cake, you probably shouldn’t qualify to be a guest at their wedding. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
A man was arrested this week on a felony warrant for lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child who told police he had her remove her clothing
“I’m entering in the race as not only a veteran as someone who has been in the fight before, but as a father of school-age children and an ent…
Divorce filings in Elko County, Nevada
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJune 7Andrew Christopher Cox, 22, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, was given a…
The Elko Police Department had released a statement in early March seeking the public’s help in locating Jones in regard to a “suspicious deat…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.