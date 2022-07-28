Marriage Licenses

July 15
Michael David Kinzer, 40, of Spring Creek and Dana May Tobin, 38, of Coarsegold, California
--
Shawn Daniel Thrasher, 48, and Cathy L. Atkin, 52, both of Spring Creek
--
Palemon Villalobos-Gamino, 40, and Jesus Mirella Ramos, 42, both of Elko
July 18
Albert Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Elko and Mallorie Brook Patterson, 28, of Spring Creek
July 19
Ryan Kyle Warner, 34, and Dawnelle Ann Roberts, 36, both of Elko
July 20
Cody Levi Hackler, 26, of Elko and Jessie Ellen Pollard, 22, of Spring Creek
--
Nicholas John McDaniel, 49, of Bismarck, North Dakota and Brandie Elaine Notestine, 47, of Elko
July 21
Sean Michael DeFevre, 55, of Elko and Kelli Fay Laughlin, 52
--
Shawn Michael Gustafson, 20, and Logan Malae Martin, 19, both of Elko