Marriage Licenses

July 15

Michael David Kinzer, 40, of Spring Creek and Dana May Tobin, 38, of Coarsegold, California

Shawn Daniel Thrasher, 48, and Cathy L. Atkin, 52, both of Spring Creek

Palemon Villalobos-Gamino, 40, and Jesus Mirella Ramos, 42, both of Elko

July 18

Albert Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Elko and Mallorie Brook Patterson, 28, of Spring Creek

July 19

Ryan Kyle Warner, 34, and Dawnelle Ann Roberts, 36, both of Elko

July 20

Cody Levi Hackler, 26, of Elko and Jessie Ellen Pollard, 22, of Spring Creek

Nicholas John McDaniel, 49, of Bismarck, North Dakota and Brandie Elaine Notestine, 47, of Elko

July 21

Sean Michael DeFevre, 55, of Elko and Kelli Fay Laughlin, 52

Shawn Michael Gustafson, 20, and Logan Malae Martin, 19, both of Elko

