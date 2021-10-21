 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Sept. 30

Nicolas James Lafkas, 31, and Samantha Ann Thompson, 29, both of Spring Creek

--

David Hall Collins, 25, and Gretchen Bailey Plank, 25, both of Spring Creek

--

Robert James Wheeler, 21, of Murray, Utah, and Kandise Faith Baird, 21, of Battle Mountain

--

Kylie Thurston Amos, 35, and Arantxa Yosune Kovis, 32, both of Fallon

Oct. 1

Mark Bradley Wakefield, 37, of Spring Creek and Rainie Rost, 49, of Elko

--

Ryan Loyde Church, 28, and Kayla LaRae McCarson, 29, both of Elko

Oct. 4

Brandon Joseph Graham, 44, and Stephanie Rose Kentopp, 35, of Elko

Oct. 6

Aaron Bradley Croft, 24, of Elko and Faith Janee Arnold, 21, of Spring Creek

