Marriage Licenses

Sept. 30
Nicolas James Lafkas, 31, and Samantha Ann Thompson, 29, both of Spring Creek
--
David Hall Collins, 25, and Gretchen Bailey Plank, 25, both of Spring Creek
--
Robert James Wheeler, 21, of Murray, Utah, and Kandise Faith Baird, 21, of Battle Mountain
--
Kylie Thurston Amos, 35, and Arantxa Yosune Kovis, 32, both of Fallon
Oct. 1
Mark Bradley Wakefield, 37, of Spring Creek and Rainie Rost, 49, of Elko
--
Ryan Loyde Church, 28, and Kayla LaRae McCarson, 29, both of Elko
Oct. 4
Brandon Joseph Graham, 44, and Stephanie Rose Kentopp, 35, of Elko
Oct. 6
Aaron Bradley Croft, 24, of Elko and Faith Janee Arnold, 21, of Spring Creek