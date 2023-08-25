Aug. 11
Jacob Kryis Ray Conklin, 26, and Alexandria Diamond White, 22, both of Fallon
Jasper Scott Gurr, 30, of Spring Creek and Jada Monteal Tyrone, 23, of Elko
Aug. 14
Kyle Wells Walthers, 21, and Heather Rose Williams, 21
Robert James Lino, 56, and Bobbie Sharee Long, 53, both of Elko
Aug. 15
Gunner Patrick Cardinal, 28, and Kelsi Ann Millard, 24, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 16
Alessio Volpe Burnett, 21, of Spring Creek and Belinda Kathryn Thompson, 19, of Elko
Aug. 17
Dalton Lee Fairchild, 22, of Carlin and Amber Lynn Pomroy, 27, of Spring Creek