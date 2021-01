Marriage Licenses

Dec. 17

Todd Arlin Wolf, 26, and Danielle Denise Lupercio, 31, both of Elko

Dec. 18

Wesley Craig Warner, 41, and Brianne Renee Murphy, 39, both of Elko

--

Benjamin Arenas Vergara, 74, of Ely and Amparo Munguia Rodrigues, 57, of Lamoille

--

Troy Ray Eden, 60, and Tiffanie Ann Pusley, 38, both of Elko

Dec. 23

Gabriel Paul Chavez, 33, and Beatriz Ramirez Cortez, 29, both of Elko

--

Joshua William Pederson, 33, and Victoria Renee Lockett, 31, both of Winnemucca

Dec. 24

Shawn Todd Nakamura, 19, and Katarina Faith Krikelis, 19, both of Elko

Dec. 28

Alexander Joseph Castaneda, 24, and Chelsea Sue Melvin, 23, both of Elko

Dec. 30