Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Dec.19

Jonathan Ray Morales, 35, of Elko and Paula Kathryn Griffin, 32, of Twin Falls

Oscar Bryan Morales, 21, and Destiny Rochelle Gilmore, 19, both of Spring Creek

Nov. 14Joseph Charles Clifford, 56, and Penny Elaine Marquard, 45, both of Spring Creek

Oct. 24Daniel Thomas Winans, 26, of Spring Creek and Cheyenne Nicole Esparza, 31, of Carlin

