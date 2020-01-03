Marriage Licenses

Dec. 26
Travis Tomas Byrnes, 28, and Jessica Morgan Francisco, 28, both of Elko
--
Claudio Tovar Zamudio, 22, and Marivel Garcia, 19, both of Elko
--
Duncan Lane Miller, 49, and Angela Rae Miller, 46, both of Elko
Dec. 27
Jared Wayne Garrison, 33, and McKendra Ryann Adams, 25, both of Elko
Dec. 30
Derrick Andrew McKillip, 41, and Lisa Marie Carter, 34, both of Spring Creek
--
Johnathon Howard Anderson, 36, and Allison Marie Kerley, 42, both of Elko
--
Brian Christopher Thorp, 50, and Michelle Rae Maier, 31, both of Elko
--
Kaitlyn Faye Baldwin, 23, and Renae Joanne Gobber, 23, both of Spring Creek
--
Thomas Edward Wilson, 52, and Brandi Jo Kovall, 48, both of Spring Creek