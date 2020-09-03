Marriage Licenses

Aug. 20
James Lee Durant, 34, of Spring Creek and Alicia Michelle Sanchez, 36, of Elko
--
Aug. 21
Juan Meza-Robles, 43, and Andrea Ruiz, 34, both of Elko
--
Adam Wayne Day, 41, and Heather Eileen Ramirez, 46, both of Spring Creek
--
Levi Bell, 31, and Burgandy Kay Nelson, 32, both of Crescent Valley
--
Kendal Robinson Robinson, 19, and Jazzlyn Anne Jensen, 18, both of Spring Creek
--
Aug. 24
Jon Howard Licht, 64, and Susan Ann Payne, 61, of Salmon, Idaho
--
Jaime Naranjo Jr., 24, and Elizabeth Healy-Gonzalez, 22, both of West Wendover
--
Bryon Adam Murillo, 27, of Spring Creek and Kendra Rae Manges, 23, of Carlin
--
Mason Arrel Adams, 20, and Kyra Lillian Campbell, 19, both of Spring Creek
--
Aug. 25
Hughsten Lee Bone, 22, and Sierra Lynn Knight, 21, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 26
Shawn Ben Tom, 54, and Unadel Bitt, 46, both of Owyhee
--
Jacque Baratcart, 52, and Isabel Cespedes, 43, both of Elko
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.