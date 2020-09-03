Marriage Licenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 20

James Lee Durant, 34, of Spring Creek and Alicia Michelle Sanchez, 36, of Elko

--

Aug. 21

Juan Meza-Robles, 43, and Andrea Ruiz, 34, both of Elko

--

Adam Wayne Day, 41, and Heather Eileen Ramirez, 46, both of Spring Creek

--

Levi Bell, 31, and Burgandy Kay Nelson, 32, both of Crescent Valley

--

Kendal Robinson Robinson, 19, and Jazzlyn Anne Jensen, 18, both of Spring Creek

--

Aug. 24

Jon Howard Licht, 64, and Susan Ann Payne, 61, of Salmon, Idaho

--

Jaime Naranjo Jr., 24, and Elizabeth Healy-Gonzalez, 22, both of West Wendover

--

Bryon Adam Murillo, 27, of Spring Creek and Kendra Rae Manges, 23, of Carlin

--