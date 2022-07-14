 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

July 5

Chayton Jones Young, 19, and Ashlyn Marie Slusher, 19, both of Elko

--

Stefan Christopher Goehring, 32, and Almeta Von Helmig, 34, both of Elko

--

Matthew Peter Barnes, 46, of Spring Creek and Alexandra Cole Conoboy, 33, of Crescent Valley

July 6

Grayden Andrew McKillip, 22, of Elko and Jasmine Marie Negrete, 20, of Spring Creek

July 7

Zachary Darwin Rockwell, 26, and Paige Marie Nelms, 21, both of Spring Creek

--

Christian Benjamin Wulfenstein, 21, of Elko and Honesty Ann-Marie Rowe, 18, of Plymouth

