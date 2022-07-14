Marriage Licenses

July 5
Chayton Jones Young, 19, and Ashlyn Marie Slusher, 19, both of Elko
--
Stefan Christopher Goehring, 32, and Almeta Von Helmig, 34, both of Elko
--
Matthew Peter Barnes, 46, of Spring Creek and Alexandra Cole Conoboy, 33, of Crescent Valley
July 6
Grayden Andrew McKillip, 22, of Elko and Jasmine Marie Negrete, 20, of Spring Creek
July 7
Zachary Darwin Rockwell, 26, and Paige Marie Nelms, 21, both of Spring Creek
--
Christian Benjamin Wulfenstein, 21, of Elko and Honesty Ann-Marie Rowe, 18, of Plymouth