Marriage Licenses

Aug. 5

Bryan Jay Bollinger, 24, and Nicolette Diana Donovan, 24, both of Elko

--

Derek William Dawson, 42, and Jennifer Pauline Bennett, 37, both of Elko

Aug. 8

Kendrick Smith Drake, 26, of Elko and Katie Mariah Coyle, 25, of Spring Creek

Aug. 9

Jason Dean Morast, 38, and Andrea Bellino, 46, both of Spring Creek

--

Jerry Gardner, no age listed, and Liberty Lavon Wilson, 21, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 10

Darrion Avery Hiler, 27, and Ashley Michelle Perrone, 28, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 11

Dustin Cortney Hunt, 25, of Spring Creek and Sierra Taylor Jensen, 21

--

Clinton Charles Wegner, 46, and Rebecca Elizabeth Mason, 30, both of Elko

