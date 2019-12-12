Marriage Licenses

Dec. 4

Luis Gautrin Nolazco, 22, of Baviacora, Mexico and Odalys Lozoya Moreno, 23, of Elko

Dec. 5

Coltan Justin David Beard, 22, and Katie Breann Loaiza, 23, of Elko

--

Tyler Allen Jackson, 34, and Katie Jane Lawless, 28, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 6

Tyler Montgomery Logan, 23, and Shelby Lynn Paavola-Abrams, 23, both of Spring Creek

--

Christopher Allan Langer, 25, and Nicole Catherine Kite, 24, both of Elko

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 9

Trase Dewey-Brilhante, 23, and Isabella Christine Tavasci, 24, both of Elko

Dec. 10

Derek Allen Eckroth, 33, and Alisa Lyne Noles, 31, both of Elko

--

Michael Preston Minton, 30, and Jessica Lynn Larsen, 29, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 11