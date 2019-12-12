Marriage Licenses

Dec. 4
Luis Gautrin Nolazco, 22, of Baviacora, Mexico and Odalys Lozoya Moreno, 23, of Elko
Dec. 5
Coltan Justin David Beard, 22, and Katie Breann Loaiza, 23, of Elko
--
Tyler Allen Jackson, 34, and Katie Jane Lawless, 28, both of Spring Creek
Dec. 6
Tyler Montgomery Logan, 23, and Shelby Lynn Paavola-Abrams, 23, both of Spring Creek
--
Christopher Allan Langer, 25, and Nicole Catherine Kite, 24, both of Elko
You have free articles remaining.
Dec. 9
Trase Dewey-Brilhante, 23, and Isabella Christine Tavasci, 24, both of Elko
Dec. 10
Derek Allen Eckroth, 33, and Alisa Lyne Noles, 31, both of Elko
--
Michael Preston Minton, 30, and Jessica Lynn Larsen, 29, both of Spring Creek
Dec. 11
Christopher Adelin Hampton, 46, and Rachael A. Cilley, 33, both of Deeth
--
Juan-Jose Elpidio Venegas, 30, and Melyssa Amalia Martinez, 30, both of Elko
--
Justin Mark Christensen, 30, and Vanessa Jazmin Luna, 26, both of West Wendover