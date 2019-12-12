Marriage Licenses
0 comments
top story

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Dec. 4

Luis Gautrin Nolazco, 22, of Baviacora, Mexico and Odalys Lozoya Moreno, 23, of Elko

Dec. 5

Coltan Justin David Beard, 22, and Katie Breann Loaiza, 23, of Elko

--

Tyler Allen Jackson, 34, and Katie Jane Lawless, 28, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 6

Tyler Montgomery Logan, 23, and Shelby Lynn Paavola-Abrams, 23, both of Spring Creek

--

Christopher Allan Langer, 25, and Nicole Catherine Kite, 24, both of Elko

Dec. 9

Trase Dewey-Brilhante, 23, and Isabella Christine Tavasci, 24, both of Elko

Dec. 10

Derek Allen Eckroth, 33, and Alisa Lyne Noles, 31, both of Elko

--

Michael Preston Minton, 30, and Jessica Lynn Larsen, 29, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 11

Christopher Adelin Hampton, 46, and Rachael A. Cilley, 33, both of Deeth

--

Juan-Jose Elpidio Venegas, 30, and Melyssa Amalia Martinez, 30, both of Elko

--

Justin Mark Christensen, 30, and Vanessa Jazmin Luna, 26, both of West Wendover

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carlin man charged with lewdness
Local

Carlin man charged with lewdness

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he encouraged a sexual relationship between a teenage g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News