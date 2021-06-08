Marriage Licenses

May 27
Levi Zachary Martin, 29, and Madison Lynn Taylor, 23, both of Elko
--
Dustin Jeffrey McBrayer, 40, of Elko and Mary Elizabeth Flores, 42, of Tyrone
May 28
Neil Paul Barber, 61, and Doris Arlene Thomas, 62, both of Elko
June 1
Zachary Dane Barrows, 34, and Chessa Anne Ranson, 26, both of Spring Creek
June 2
Colton Ashby Smith, 28, and Arianna Francine Ames, 24, of Elko
--
Keith Allen Wilcox, 30, and Shakira Marie Elizabeth Perez, 21, both of Elko
--
Dylan Stewart Ross, 29, and Brittani Richelle Brinkmeier, 24, both of Elko
