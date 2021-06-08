 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

May 27

Levi Zachary Martin, 29, and Madison Lynn Taylor, 23, both of Elko

--

Dustin Jeffrey McBrayer, 40, of Elko and Mary Elizabeth Flores, 42, of Tyrone

May 28

Neil Paul Barber, 61, and Doris Arlene Thomas, 62, both of Elko

June 1

Zachary Dane Barrows, 34, and Chessa Anne Ranson, 26, both of Spring Creek

June 2

Colton Ashby Smith, 28, and Arianna Francine Ames, 24, of Elko

--

Keith Allen Wilcox, 30, and Shakira Marie Elizabeth Perez, 21, both of Elko

--

Dylan Stewart Ross, 29, and Brittani Richelle Brinkmeier, 24, both of Elko

We all know that you can rent a car, but did you know you can also rent just tires? Some people rent their tux for a wedding, but you can also rent the wedding cake. Here are just a few of the many things out there for rent. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News