May 30
Cody Thomas Brown, 25, and Brooklyn Ann Pawelek, 25, both of Elko
--
Kody Scott Kirby, 25, of Reno and Alexis Marie Sanchez, 23, of Spring Creek
May 31
Walter Earl Ray, 21, and Brianna Haley Nichole Gibson, 22, both of Elko
June 1
Randon Westin Taylor, 29, of Roosevelt, Utah and McKayla Marlene Roberts, 25, of Spring Creek
--
Justin Scott Rawls, 34, and Tianne Elizabeth Steward, 30, both of Elko
June 2
Nicholas Dillon Schubert, 29, of Spring Creek and Daysha Ann Frances Shouse, 29, of Elko