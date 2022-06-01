 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
Marriage Licenses

May 20

Julio Ray Lara, 37, and Michelle Stefani Chavez, 34, both of Elko

--

Michael Dean Gilbert, 43, and Susan Elizabeth Townsend, 34, both of Spring Creek

May 23

Nicholas James Barger, 34, of Spring Creek and Dezirae Leanna Strom, 30, of Elko

--

Sean Cody Pope, 23, and Desirae Lynn Rutter, 21, both of Elko

--

Lane Austin Cipriano, 27, of Elko and Brianna Mary Boucaud, 27, of North Las Vegas

--

Michael Douglas Kinzie, 46, and Lorena Rojas-Trujillo, 31, both of West Wendover

May 24

Mark Brian Morfin, 50 of Elko and Devin Joy Garcia, 44

People are also reading…

May 25

Carlos Sierra-Badilla, 45, and Leona Page Anderson, 48, both of Elko

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News