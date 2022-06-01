Marriage Licenses

May 20
Julio Ray Lara, 37, and Michelle Stefani Chavez, 34, both of Elko
--
Michael Dean Gilbert, 43, and Susan Elizabeth Townsend, 34, both of Spring Creek
May 23
Nicholas James Barger, 34, of Spring Creek and Dezirae Leanna Strom, 30, of Elko
--
Sean Cody Pope, 23, and Desirae Lynn Rutter, 21, both of Elko
--
Lane Austin Cipriano, 27, of Elko and Brianna Mary Boucaud, 27, of North Las Vegas
--
Michael Douglas Kinzie, 46, and Lorena Rojas-Trujillo, 31, both of West Wendover
May 24
Mark Brian Morfin, 50 of Elko and Devin Joy Garcia, 44
May 25
Carlos Sierra-Badilla, 45, and Leona Page Anderson, 48, both of Elko