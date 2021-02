Marriage Licenses

Jan. 22

Derrick Sean Scott II, 31, and Sarah Lynn Bundrock, 36, both of Spring Creek

David Lee Pinnell, 44, and Ashlee Lorraine Maple, 28, both of Spring Creek

Spencer Loid Pemelton, 22, of Spring Creek and Samantha Breeann Samson, 24, of Caliente

Jan. 25

Jorge Mendez Cervantes, 24, of Elko and Elizabeth Torres Suarez, 21, of Hemet, California

Hector Ruben Rodriguez Benitez, 35, and Maria Rosario Salas, 32, both of Elko

Jan. 26

Luis Cervantes Solorzano, 33, and Amanda Danielle Thompson, 30, both of Spring Creek

Creo Joseph Oakes, 24, and Brittany Anisa Lopez Painter, 25, both of Crescent Valley

Jesus Espinoza Jr., 34, and Ashley Rose Drake, 33, both of Elko

Jan. 27

Jess Philip Dailey-Reynolds, 22, of Spring Creek and Norma Alicia Navarrete Santillan, 23, of Elko

Jan. 29

Daniel Olivo Aguilar, 23, and Yadira Isela Correa, 22, both of Elko

