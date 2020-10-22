Marriage Licenses

Oct. 8

Milton Osvaldo Cobian-Naranjo, 44, and Alejandra Santana Gallardo, 43, both of Elko

Lupe Thomas Macias, 59, and Karen Marie Hudson-Payne, 53, both of Elko

Oct. 9

Anthony Leigh Welton, 33, and Natasha Camille Sanchez, 33, both of Wells

Oct. 12

Ivan Ethan Molina, 26, of Elko and Audrey Marie Unruh, 21, of Battle Mountain

Ivan Lopez-Villareal, 23, and Carina Navarro, 22, both of West Wendover

Austin James Palmer, 23, and Carlee Marie Shevlin, 23, both of Elko

Oct.13

Joredan Richard Quigley, 30, of Elko and Patricia Michelle Odell, 37, of Spring Creek

Nathan Daniel Perrigan, 36, and Vanessa Alexis Iniestra, 35, both of Elko

Oct. 14

Oscar Delgado, 39, and Yesenia Estrada, 30, both of Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0