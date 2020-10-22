Marriage Licenses

Oct. 8
Milton Osvaldo Cobian-Naranjo, 44, and Alejandra Santana Gallardo, 43, both of Elko
Lupe Thomas Macias, 59, and Karen Marie Hudson-Payne, 53, both of Elko
Oct. 9
Anthony Leigh Welton, 33, and Natasha Camille Sanchez, 33, both of Wells
Oct. 12
Ivan Ethan Molina, 26, of Elko and Audrey Marie Unruh, 21, of Battle Mountain
Ivan Lopez-Villareal, 23, and Carina Navarro, 22, both of West Wendover
Austin James Palmer, 23, and Carlee Marie Shevlin, 23, both of Elko
Oct.13
Joredan Richard Quigley, 30, of Elko and Patricia Michelle Odell, 37, of Spring Creek
Nathan Daniel Perrigan, 36, and Vanessa Alexis Iniestra, 35, both of Elko
Oct. 14
Oscar Delgado, 39, and Yesenia Estrada, 30, both of Elko
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.