 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

May 21

Skyler Scott Sweat, 37, and Arysta Nichelle Brick, 38, both of Elko

Jacob Garret Scronce, 32, of Spring Creek and Ariel Dolores Samper of Elko

May 24Damian Samuel Johnny, 27, and Vanessa Valdez, 26, both of West Wendover

Jose de Jesus Hernandez IV, 19, and Hannah Marie James, 19, both of Spring Creek

Wendell Lee Robinson, 61, of Spring Creek and Tina L. Garner, 57, of Carlin

Antonio Raul Sanchez, 21, and Flor de Jesus Infante Romero, 22, both of West Wendover

Tony J. Magruder, 23, and Molly E. Hodges, 22, both of Spring Creek

May 26Samuel Richard Cook, 46, of Spring Creek and Cherryl Cabural Christean, 48, of Elko

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News