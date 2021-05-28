Marriage Licenses

May 21
Skyler Scott Sweat, 37, and Arysta Nichelle Brick, 38, both of Elko
Jacob Garret Scronce, 32, of Spring Creek and Ariel Dolores Samper of Elko
May 24Damian Samuel Johnny, 27, and Vanessa Valdez, 26, both of West Wendover
Jose de Jesus Hernandez IV, 19, and Hannah Marie James, 19, both of Spring Creek
Wendell Lee Robinson, 61, of Spring Creek and Tina L. Garner, 57, of Carlin
Antonio Raul Sanchez, 21, and Flor de Jesus Infante Romero, 22, both of West Wendover
Tony J. Magruder, 23, and Molly E. Hodges, 22, both of Spring Creek
May 26Samuel Richard Cook, 46, of Spring Creek and Cherryl Cabural Christean, 48, of Elko
