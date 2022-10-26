 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Wedding

Oct. 10

Daniel Ray Murphy, 52, of Elko and Samantha Alicia Martinez Gallegos, 44, of Spring Creek

Mario Jacobo-Duran, 50, of Elko and Audra Anne Pitts, 38, of Spring Creek

Oct. 11

Shane Ford Morse, 37, and Lori Nicole Appleman, 41, both of Spring Creek

Jacob Leland Esparza, 43, of Spring Creek and Jessica Louise Abney, 43, of Carlin

Oct. 12

Juan Luis Martinez, 25, and Brandi Lyn Gonzales, 26, both of Elko

Oct. 14

Stephen West Poteet, 38, and Donna Jeanne Begay, 36, both of Wells

Oct. 18

Ramiro Duran, 24, and Gema Coronado Younger, 21, both of Elko

Oct. 19

Frederick D. Parker, 60, of Ely and Candice Amber Ashby, 52, of Spring Creek

Oct. 20

Cody Thomas Hunt, 27, and Kelcie Taylor Lydon, 23, both of Spring Creek

Koryt Edward Walesch, 37, of Bend, Oregon and Alisha Ann Hughes, 28, of Elko

Oct. 21

Bill Joel Stringham, 42, and Alicia Louise Manning, 41, both of Elko

