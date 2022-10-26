Marriage Licenses

Oct. 10
Daniel Ray Murphy, 52, of Elko and Samantha Alicia Martinez Gallegos, 44, of Spring Creek
--
Mario Jacobo-Duran, 50, of Elko and Audra Anne Pitts, 38, of Spring Creek
Oct. 11
Shane Ford Morse, 37, and Lori Nicole Appleman, 41, both of Spring Creek
--
Jacob Leland Esparza, 43, of Spring Creek and Jessica Louise Abney, 43, of Carlin
Oct. 12
Juan Luis Martinez, 25, and Brandi Lyn Gonzales, 26, both of Elko
Oct. 14
Stephen West Poteet, 38, and Donna Jeanne Begay, 36, both of Wells
People are also reading…
Oct. 18
Ramiro Duran, 24, and Gema Coronado Younger, 21, both of Elko
Oct. 19
Frederick D. Parker, 60, of Ely and Candice Amber Ashby, 52, of Spring Creek
Oct. 20
Cody Thomas Hunt, 27, and Kelcie Taylor Lydon, 23, both of Spring Creek
--
Koryt Edward Walesch, 37, of Bend, Oregon and Alisha Ann Hughes, 28, of Elko
Oct. 21
Bill Joel Stringham, 42, and Alicia Louise Manning, 41, both of Elko