Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

July 22

Eric Von Fetherston, 44, of Elko and Monica Janine Tanner, 40, of Boise

Bryan Ontiveros, 24, and Estefani Carolina Solorzano, 19, both of Spring Creek

July 23

Rod S. Smith, 53, and Heather Nichole Sharkey, 48, of Elko

July 26

Jonas Matthew Bushong, 23, and Jalea Michelle Blasingame, 22, both of Spring Creek

Thayne Michaels Morley, 19, and Bansari Kantibhai Chaudhari, 18, both of West Wendover

July 27

Cody Samuel Maier, 32, of Spring Creek and Michele Lee Stiffler, 37, of Winnemucca

McKenna Lane Calder, 27, of Spring Creek and Michelle Marie Montes, 28, of Lovelock

July 29

Garrett Louis Draves, 19, and Makayla Anne Marie Weiler, 18, both of Spring Creek

July 30

Johan Sebastian Osorio, 33, and Hannah Renae Jones, 29, both of Battle Mountain

Anthony Gilbert Matosich, 31, and Shelby Dawn Pray, 27, both of Carlin

