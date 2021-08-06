Marriage Licenses

July 22
Eric Von Fetherston, 44, of Elko and Monica Janine Tanner, 40, of Boise
Bryan Ontiveros, 24, and Estefani Carolina Solorzano, 19, both of Spring Creek
July 23
Rod S. Smith, 53, and Heather Nichole Sharkey, 48, of Elko
July 26
Jonas Matthew Bushong, 23, and Jalea Michelle Blasingame, 22, both of Spring Creek
Thayne Michaels Morley, 19, and Bansari Kantibhai Chaudhari, 18, both of West Wendover
July 27
Cody Samuel Maier, 32, of Spring Creek and Michele Lee Stiffler, 37, of Winnemucca
McKenna Lane Calder, 27, of Spring Creek and Michelle Marie Montes, 28, of Lovelock
July 29
Garrett Louis Draves, 19, and Makayla Anne Marie Weiler, 18, both of Spring Creek
July 30
Johan Sebastian Osorio, 33, and Hannah Renae Jones, 29, both of Battle Mountain
Anthony Gilbert Matosich, 31, and Shelby Dawn Pray, 27, both of Carlin