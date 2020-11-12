 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Oct. 22

Russell James Garity Jr., 38, of Owyhee and Chelsea Mae Jones, 36, of Elko

Kevin Carl Kruger, 57, and Suzanne Margaret Shaw, 51, both of Elko

Oct. 23

Alan Christopher Motley, 37, and Bonnita Faith Crocker, 52, both of Spring Creek

Oct. 26

James Floyd Holt, 33, and Selena Renee Taylor, 30, both of Elko

Erick Andres Guevara Rivera, 24, and Selena Rivera-O’Brien, 24, both of Elko

Oct. 27

Jacob Michael Smiley, 37, and Chelsea Lydia Holton, 28, both of Elko

Derrick Landyn Burgess, 29, and Saileen Marie Grimshaw, 27, of Elko

Oct. 29

Mauro H. Palafox, 63, and Guadalupe Jimenez Palafox, 61, both of West Wendover

Nov. 2

Anthony Craig Wakefield, 50, and Ruth Ann Meier, 60, both of Spring Creek

Nov. 4

Arnold D. Huntley Jr., 53, and Stacey Lynn Beeson-Wolters, 40, both of Carlin

David Medina Banuelos, 34, and Yesenia Sandoval Artega, 35, both of Elko

