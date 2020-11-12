Marriage Licenses

Oct. 22
Russell James Garity Jr., 38, of Owyhee and Chelsea Mae Jones, 36, of Elko
--
Kevin Carl Kruger, 57, and Suzanne Margaret Shaw, 51, both of Elko
--
Oct. 23
Alan Christopher Motley, 37, and Bonnita Faith Crocker, 52, both of Spring Creek
Oct. 26
James Floyd Holt, 33, and Selena Renee Taylor, 30, both of Elko
--
Erick Andres Guevara Rivera, 24, and Selena Rivera-O’Brien, 24, both of Elko
Oct. 27
Jacob Michael Smiley, 37, and Chelsea Lydia Holton, 28, both of Elko
--
Derrick Landyn Burgess, 29, and Saileen Marie Grimshaw, 27, of Elko
Oct. 29
Mauro H. Palafox, 63, and Guadalupe Jimenez Palafox, 61, both of West Wendover
Nov. 2
Anthony Craig Wakefield, 50, and Ruth Ann Meier, 60, both of Spring Creek
Nov. 4
Arnold D. Huntley Jr., 53, and Stacey Lynn Beeson-Wolters, 40, both of Carlin
--
David Medina Banuelos, 34, and Yesenia Sandoval Artega, 35, both of Elko
