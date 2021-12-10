 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Dec. 6

Sean Michael Lehman, 28, and Sierra Renee Dye, 21, both of Elko

Tyler James Michael Fuller, 26, and Jessica Delia Hernandez, 21, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 9

Martin Salas Jr., 25, and Julissa Garcia Gonzalez, 23, of Elko

