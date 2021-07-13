Marriage Licenses

July 1

Jaden Lee Taylor Templeton, 22, and Erin Ann Pommerening, 23, both of Spring Creek

--

Todd Devin J. Sharp, 26, of Spring Creek and Kayla Dawn Ross, 26, of Elko

--

Ronald Lee McClemons Jr., 48, and Whitney Leigh Fender, 35, both of Spring Creek

--

Uriah James Trammell, 22, and Asusena Contreras-Aguilar, 22, both of West Wendover

July 2

Robert Jay Logan IV, 23, and Ashley Marie Sewell, 22, both of Elko

July 6

Angel Serafin Lievanos, 25, of Elko and Kate Teresa Cooney, 23, of Spring Creek

--

July 7

Oskar Alejandro Sandoval, 28, and Heather Colleen Ward, 36, both of Elko

--

Jimmy Deeray Hunt, 25, and Kimberly Veronica Hernandez Duarte, 22, both of Elko

--

Dwayne Eric Sharp and Tessa Kathleen Deml, 47, both of Spring Creek

