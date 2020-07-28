Marriage Licenses

July 16
David Roy Gonzales, 43, and Chelsea Ann Leblanc, 29, both of Elko
--
Charles Edward Bender, 61, and Hayla Loye Mang, 57, both of Spring Creek
--
Bobby Jay Kelly, 44, and Casey Jo Bullock, 27, both of Elko
July 17
Christopher Daniel Lockie, 35, and Jesseca Lynn Holland, 31, both of Elko
--
Robert Everet Bero, 27, and Fresia Esmeralda Perez Garcia, 26, of Veracruz
--
Matthew Andrew Capik, 37, and Dustina Jolee Swartz, 38, both of Spring Creek
July 20
Jeffrey Alan Zaugg, 57, of Elko and Susanne Marleen Ellingson, 51, of Spring Creek
--
David Robert Nardi, 31, of Preston and Sofia Rose Hall, 21, of Ruth
July 22
Thomas K. Knight, 50, and Rachel Ranae Niedermeyer, 35, both of Elko
