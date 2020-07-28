Marriage Licenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16

David Roy Gonzales, 43, and Chelsea Ann Leblanc, 29, both of Elko

--

Charles Edward Bender, 61, and Hayla Loye Mang, 57, both of Spring Creek

--

Bobby Jay Kelly, 44, and Casey Jo Bullock, 27, both of Elko

July 17

Christopher Daniel Lockie, 35, and Jesseca Lynn Holland, 31, both of Elko

--

Robert Everet Bero, 27, and Fresia Esmeralda Perez Garcia, 26, of Veracruz

--

Matthew Andrew Capik, 37, and Dustina Jolee Swartz, 38, both of Spring Creek

July 20

Jeffrey Alan Zaugg, 57, of Elko and Susanne Marleen Ellingson, 51, of Spring Creek

--

David Robert Nardi, 31, of Preston and Sofia Rose Hall, 21, of Ruth

July 22

Thomas K. Knight, 50, and Rachel Ranae Niedermeyer, 35, both of Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0