Marriage Licenses

Aug. 15

Preston Guy Pirtle, 28, and Tayler Elizabeth Florez, 26, both of Spring Creek

--

William Caleb Obadiah Bily, 24, and Mercedes Breann Velasquez, 24, both of Deeth

--

Paul Wesley Tyree, 29, and Rachael Ann Craig, 24, both of Elko

Aug. 17

Nathan Terry Davis, 45, of Ely and Katherine Joyce McCarty, 36

Aug. 18

Jeffery Allan Christensen, 49, of Carlin and Michelle Hosig Koch, 54, of Elko

--

Alfonso Daniel Rivera, 30, and Alexus Marie Espitia, 25, both of Elko

--

Scott Michael Lattin, 42, and Shyann Jordan Edgar, 31, both of Elko

Aug. 19

Mark Pierre Werner, 50, and Kimberly Mae Jones, 38, both of Elko

--

Thomas Edward Venable, 62, and Beatrice Jill Loftis, 56, both of Elko

Aug. 22

Kenton George Manalakos, 23, and Amelia Lizzette Villa, 22, of Elko

--

Yanely Leon, 29, and Leticia Damian, 37, both of Elko

Aug. 23

Donald M. Graves, 53, and Rebecca A. Watkins, 48, both of Elko

Aug. 24

David William Richardson, 36, and Shelby Jane Nelson, 31, both of Spring Creek

--

Willis Gene Pratt II, 35, and Shannon Noel Sander, 38, both of Spring Creek

--

Todd Lugan, 53, and Angelina Rocha Cambra, 46, both of Elko

Aug. 25

Treg Ryan Butterfield, 28, of Elko and Veronica Maria Martinez Green, 29, of Spring Creek

Aug. 26

Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 49, both of Spring Creek