Marriage Licenses

Aug. 1
Christian Matosich, 26, of Carlin and Chelsi Lanae Watson, 27, of Elko
--
Ryan Andrew Bates, 23, and Hannah Elizabeth Cook, 22, both of Elko
Aug. 2
Westley Tyler Loveridge, 29, and Lee Anna Luella Lee Johnny-Whiterock, 28, both of Carlin
--
Brayden James Gottfried, 17, of Elko and Samantha Ann May Clark, 17, of Spring Creek
--
Dane Jaris Larsen, 31, and Marissa Nicole Hupe, 31, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 3
Florentino Travis Duran, 35, and Alexandra Lorraine Botsford, 31, both of Elko
Aug. 4
Dustin Lee Rose, 44, of Elko and Cheyenne Lyn Martin, 30, of Spring Creek