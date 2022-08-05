 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Aug. 1

Aug. 1

Christian Matosich, 26, of Carlin and Chelsi Lanae Watson, 27, of Elko

--

Ryan Andrew Bates, 23, and Hannah Elizabeth Cook, 22, both of Elko

Aug. 2

Westley Tyler Loveridge, 29, and Lee Anna Luella Lee Johnny-Whiterock, 28, both of Carlin

--

Brayden James Gottfried, 17, of Elko and Samantha Ann May Clark, 17, of Spring Creek

--

Dane Jaris Larsen, 31, and Marissa Nicole Hupe, 31, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 3

Florentino Travis Duran, 35, and Alexandra Lorraine Botsford, 31, both of Elko

Aug. 4

Dustin Lee Rose, 44, of Elko and Cheyenne Lyn Martin, 30, of Spring Creek

