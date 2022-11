Marriage Licenses

Oct. 24

Daniel Thomas Winans, 26, of Spring Creek and Cheyenne Nicole Esparza, 31, of Carlin

------

Angel Daniel Coronado Chavez, 27, and Karina Alejandra Alvarez Solano, 27, both of Elko

------

Garrett Murphy Howser, 24, and Taylor Marie Mazza, 23, both of Elko

Oct. 25

Eric Seymour Johnson, 53, of Elko and Amy Kathleen Morgan, 53, of Spring Creek

Oct. 26

Robert Lerma, 71, and Linda Marie Lerma, 62, both of Elko

------

Jose Manual Figueroa, 22, of Winnemucca and Alyssa Makayla Garcia, 18, of Elko

Oct. 27

Tylar James Tower, 27, and Brecken Jayleen Caber, 21, both of Spring Creek