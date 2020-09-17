 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Sept. 11

David Leland Beck, 47, and Dana Marie Parker, 45, both of Elko

Sept. 14

Trent Briden Ritchie, 21, of Elko and Alexandra Kortney Valdez, 21, of Salt Lake City

Sept. 15

Branith Wayne Forbes, 20, and Traela Michelle Jessen, 20, both of Elko

Sept. 16

John Darel Hannon, 47, of Fallon and Rebecca Nadine Wadkins, 53, of Elko

--

William Henry Sterling, 56, of Spring Creek and Lisa Joy Curtis, 46, of Irvine

--

David Sanchez Acosta, 49, and Maria Elena Ortiz, 55, both of Elko

--

Brian Lee Ashley, 32, of Ely and Kori Lynn Peifer, 24, of Spring Creek

