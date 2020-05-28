Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

May 21

George Quintana, 46, and Jolyn Virginia Aley, 29, both of Elko

May 22

Anthony James Martinez,23, of Spring Creek and Brigette Marie Lyons, 25, of Elko

--

Cody Leo Hebdon, 22, and Kaylee Brianne Mauldin, 21, both of Elko

--

Marcus Anthony O’Neal, 26, and Morgan Raye Vanblarcom, 26, both of Elko

May 26

Chace T. Eck, 36, and Billie Jo Ivy, 45, both of Spring Creek

--

Kelly Lane Albiani, 35, and Christine Lynn Moses, 41, both of Spring Creek

--

Derek Elon Gunter, 28, and Sheyleie Deitt Mortensen, 26, both of Spring Creek

--

Kim Brian Boyer, 59, and Kimberly Ann Brock, 44, both of Las Vegas

May 27

Stanley Lee Kelly Jr., 71 of Ely and Julianne Rebecca Kelly, 62, of Ruth

--

Raul Misael Duran-Segovia, 23, and Imani Monique Montoya, 24, both of Elko

