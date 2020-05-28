Marriage Licenses

May 21
George Quintana, 46, and Jolyn Virginia Aley, 29, both of Elko
May 22
Anthony James Martinez,23, of Spring Creek and Brigette Marie Lyons, 25, of Elko
--
Cody Leo Hebdon, 22, and Kaylee Brianne Mauldin, 21, both of Elko
--
Marcus Anthony O’Neal, 26, and Morgan Raye Vanblarcom, 26, both of Elko
May 26
Chace T. Eck, 36, and Billie Jo Ivy, 45, both of Spring Creek
--
Kelly Lane Albiani, 35, and Christine Lynn Moses, 41, both of Spring Creek
--
Derek Elon Gunter, 28, and Sheyleie Deitt Mortensen, 26, both of Spring Creek
--
Kim Brian Boyer, 59, and Kimberly Ann Brock, 44, both of Las Vegas
May 27
Stanley Lee Kelly Jr., 71 of Ely and Julianne Rebecca Kelly, 62, of Ruth
--
Raul Misael Duran-Segovia, 23, and Imani Monique Montoya, 24, both of Elko
