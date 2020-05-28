Marriage Licenses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 21

George Quintana, 46, and Jolyn Virginia Aley, 29, both of Elko

May 22

Anthony James Martinez,23, of Spring Creek and Brigette Marie Lyons, 25, of Elko

Cody Leo Hebdon, 22, and Kaylee Brianne Mauldin, 21, both of Elko

Marcus Anthony O’Neal, 26, and Morgan Raye Vanblarcom, 26, both of Elko

May 26

Chace T. Eck, 36, and Billie Jo Ivy, 45, both of Spring Creek

Kelly Lane Albiani, 35, and Christine Lynn Moses, 41, both of Spring Creek

Derek Elon Gunter, 28, and Sheyleie Deitt Mortensen, 26, both of Spring Creek

Kim Brian Boyer, 59, and Kimberly Ann Brock, 44, both of Las Vegas

May 27

Stanley Lee Kelly Jr., 71 of Ely and Julianne Rebecca Kelly, 62, of Ruth