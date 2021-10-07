 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Sept. 24

Todd Steven Smith Jr., 24, of Orovada and Amy Jean Neace, 25, of Elko

--

Joseph Bruce Mallea, 43, and Sheena Megan Hansen, 25, both of Elko

--

Eduardo Ramirez Perez, 32, and Yanet Alejandrina Rodriguez-Carrillo, 39, both of West Wendover

Sept. 27

Timothy Michael Ward, 33, of Spring Creek and Katie Ilene Warner, 33, of Fernley

Sept. 28

Nathan Mitchell Bruns, 30, and Katie Anne McNeill, 33, of Elko

Sept. 29

Bryan Micael Wilson, 34, of Elko and Olivia Marie DeAngelo, 24, of Spring Creek

Sept. 30

Nicolas James Lafkas, 31, and Samantha Ann Thompson, 29, both of Spring Creek

--

David Hall Collins, 25, and Gretchen Bailey Plank, 25, both of Spring Creek

--

Kylie Thurston Amos, 35, and Arantxa Yosune Kovis, 32, both of Fallon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird has loads of riders in Elko
Local

Bird has loads of riders in Elko

ELKO – Motorists can oftentimes see people scooting along downtown and in residential Elko neighborhoods, riding electric scooters they rent f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News