Marriage Licenses

Sept. 24

Todd Steven Smith Jr., 24, of Orovada and Amy Jean Neace, 25, of Elko

--

Joseph Bruce Mallea, 43, and Sheena Megan Hansen, 25, both of Elko

--

Eduardo Ramirez Perez, 32, and Yanet Alejandrina Rodriguez-Carrillo, 39, both of West Wendover

Sept. 27

Timothy Michael Ward, 33, of Spring Creek and Katie Ilene Warner, 33, of Fernley

Sept. 28

Nathan Mitchell Bruns, 30, and Katie Anne McNeill, 33, of Elko

Sept. 29

Bryan Micael Wilson, 34, of Elko and Olivia Marie DeAngelo, 24, of Spring Creek

Sept. 30

Nicolas James Lafkas, 31, and Samantha Ann Thompson, 29, both of Spring Creek

--

David Hall Collins, 25, and Gretchen Bailey Plank, 25, both of Spring Creek

--

Kylie Thurston Amos, 35, and Arantxa Yosune Kovis, 32, both of Fallon

