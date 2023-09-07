Aug. 25
Ramiro Cervantes Gaytan, 58, and Rosamelia Yepez Garibay, 51, both of Elko
------
Dedrique Arthur Borden, 21, and Hailey Amber Berry, 19, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 28
Logan J. Chimits, 27, of Elko and Elyssa Hannah Attwood, 28, of Monument
------
Nikki Shane Markert, 55, and Sheri Marie Snyder, 53, both of Elko
------
Kristopher Allen Jones, 37, and Ashley Amanda Bartlett, 37, of Elko
Aug. 29
Chad David Schumacher, 27, of Elko and Breanna Gene Southern, 23, of Lamoille
Aug. 30
Jesse Robert Rogers, 42, of Spring Creek and Misti Blaine Mocaby, 36, of Ruth
Aug. 31
Brandon Kelby Ehlert, 29, and Angel Michele Lynn Haddix, 24, both of Elko
------
Jeffery Charles Dalling, 44, and Fallon Marie Godwin-Butler, 30, both of Elko