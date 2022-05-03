Marriage Licenses

April 21
Timothy Ray Woods, 33, and Breanne Boulette, 29, both of Spring Creek
--
Miguel Angel Espejel Morales, 27, and Jazmin Cota, 25, both of Spring Creek
April 22
Matthew Hayden Rucker, 41, of Elko and Amber Rose Royle, 37, of Spring Creek
--
Edgar Gonzalez, 23, of Elko and Kennedy Lynn McGuire, 20, of Spring Creek
--
Jake Conner Higginbotham, 23, and Priscilla Abigail Thurston, 21, both of Spring Creek
--
Jaskaran Singh Raj, 28, of Elko and Ishma Singh, 30, of Sandy, Utah
April 25
Terrance Jerrell Snyder, 30, of Elko and Tara Gabriela Fisher, 32, of Las Vegas
--
Thomas James Hansen, 60, of West Wendover and Julie Ann Atwood, 57, of Draper, Utah
April 27
Jordan Cole Chamberlin, 22, of Elko and Lakkin Rivers Stone, 20, of Spring Creek
April 28
Luis Alejandro Marquez-Ibarra, 29, and Ruby Collazo Munoz, 29, both of West Wendover
April 29
Kristopher Woody Fleischman, 43, and Chelsey Elizabeth Jackson, 51, both of Elko
--
William John Hylton, 47, and Mickelle Marie Muse, 35, both of Wells
--
Damon Stewart Luckey, 51, and Laurel Lynn Latham, 49, both of Spring Creek