Marriage Licenses

Sept. 1

Manuel Alejandro Romero, 27, and Clarissa Antonia Villano, 25, both of Elko

--

Esequiel Almeida De Loera, 28, and Breaunna Lee Harader, 21, both of Elko

--

Kyler Curtis Simpkins, 24, and Kelsey L. Molyneux, 24, both of Elko

Sept. 2

Kris Hunter Barber, 22, and Mariah Jade Morgan, 21, both of Elko

--

Daniel Rain Patrick Bingham, 25, and Johanna Jocelyn Munoz, 23, both of Elko

--

Ryan Victor Christensen, 30, of Boise and Kodi Beth Goddard, 25, of Elko

Sept. 3

Travis Donald Rowley, 42, and Gabbrielle Lindsay White, 35, both of Spring Creek

--

Charles Parker Hassen, 31, of Spring Creek and Jade Gabrielle Ortwin, 31

Sept. 7

Morgan Glenn Roberts, 40, of Elko and Andrea June Kidd, 44, of Grants Pass