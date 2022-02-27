Marriage Licenses

Feb. 11

Chad Richard Park, 25, of Spring Creek and Elissa Gonzalez, 24, of Elko

Carl James Crabtree, 33, and Daisy Charlotte Paplia, 26, both of Elko

Feb. 14

Miguel Salazar, 33, of Elko and Karla Guadalupe Garcia-Orozco, 29

Feb. 17

Patrick Ryan Walters, 22, and Morgan Shyla Lockwood Young, 23, both of Carlin

Corey Dave Krabbe, 32, and Alyssa Kristine Millsap, 27, both of Elko

Alan Ivan Chavira, 25, and Ashley Priscilla Medina-Gil, 25, both of Spring Creek

Feb. 18

Darbie Jean Kaiser, 32, and Valene L. Kelley, 37, of Spring Creek

Isaiah Robert Duffield, 20, of Elko and Bella Jo Davlin, 19, of Spring Creek

Feb. 22

Damon Jerome Miller, 32, and Nicole Rene Caldwell, 37, both of Spring Creek

Paul Quinn Tenhet IV, 24, and Kayla Lee Manalakos, 25, both of Spring Creek

Daniel Barajas Lujan, 26, and Ashley Selena Rodriguez, 24, both of West Wendover

Eric Lavon Cuevas, 25, and Mattison Francis Armstrong, 24, both of Elko

Feb. 24

Chris Allen Brown, 46, and Lisa Burton Brown, 57, both of Spring Creek

