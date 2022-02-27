Marriage Licenses

Feb. 11
Chad Richard Park, 25, of Spring Creek and Elissa Gonzalez, 24, of Elko
--
Carl James Crabtree, 33, and Daisy Charlotte Paplia, 26, both of Elko
Feb. 14
Miguel Salazar, 33, of Elko and Karla Guadalupe Garcia-Orozco, 29
Feb. 17
Patrick Ryan Walters, 22, and Morgan Shyla Lockwood Young, 23, both of Carlin
--
Corey Dave Krabbe, 32, and Alyssa Kristine Millsap, 27, both of Elko
--
Alan Ivan Chavira, 25, and Ashley Priscilla Medina-Gil, 25, both of Spring Creek
Feb. 18
Darbie Jean Kaiser, 32, and Valene L. Kelley, 37, of Spring Creek
--
Isaiah Robert Duffield, 20, of Elko and Bella Jo Davlin, 19, of Spring Creek
Feb. 22
Damon Jerome Miller, 32, and Nicole Rene Caldwell, 37, both of Spring Creek
--
Paul Quinn Tenhet IV, 24, and Kayla Lee Manalakos, 25, both of Spring Creek
--
Daniel Barajas Lujan, 26, and Ashley Selena Rodriguez, 24, both of West Wendover
--
Eric Lavon Cuevas, 25, and Mattison Francis Armstrong, 24, both of Elko
Feb. 24
Chris Allen Brown, 46, and Lisa Burton Brown, 57, both of Spring Creek