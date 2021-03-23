 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

March 12

William Ryan Bourland, 21, of Elko and Jessica Louise-Elaine Thomas, 24, of Winnemucca

March 15

Jon Wayne Rynearson, 68, of Spring Creek and Martha Kaye Rynearson, 68

Carson Douglas Newby, 21, and Amberlie Jayci Doren, 20, both of Spring Creek

Robert E. Soderstrom II, 40, and Adelia Olson, 22

March 16

Tyler Benjamin Burt, 26, and Baylee Angelic Kirkendoll, 23, both of Elko

Gregory Thomas Irby, 37, of McGill and Latosha Anne Sommers, 37, of Hamilton

