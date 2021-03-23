Marriage Licenses

March 12
William Ryan Bourland, 21, of Elko and Jessica Louise-Elaine Thomas, 24, of Winnemucca
March 15
Jon Wayne Rynearson, 68, of Spring Creek and Martha Kaye Rynearson, 68
Carson Douglas Newby, 21, and Amberlie Jayci Doren, 20, both of Spring Creek
Robert E. Soderstrom II, 40, and Adelia Olson, 22
March 16
Tyler Benjamin Burt, 26, and Baylee Angelic Kirkendoll, 23, both of Elko
Gregory Thomas Irby, 37, of McGill and Latosha Anne Sommers, 37, of Hamilton
