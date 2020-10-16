 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Wedding bells

Sept. 24

Johnny Sotelo, 32, and Crystal Selene Carrillo, 28, both of West Wendover

Sept. 25Randy Allen Etheridge, 50, and Leida E. Goyeneche, 44, both of Elko

Jesse James Hipes, 36, and Stephanie Ann Bean, 28, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 29Preston Thomas Stevenson, 28, and Lacey Jennette Anderson, 29, both of Round Mountain

William Daniel Sutherland, 36, and Misty Dawn Witten, 30, both of Round Mountain

Sept. 30Mario Hernaldo Mejia Meza, 37, of Prosser, Washington and Maria Flores, 49, of Elko

Oct. 1Mark Elliot Martinez, 37, and Kyrie Natasha Sherman, 34, both of Elko

Oct. 2Robert Willis Bland, 34, and Kirah Mikelle Adamson, 31, both of Elko

Oct. 5Quentin Michael Perkins, 62, and Cathy Jane Linn, 68, both of Elko

Zackary Thomas Armstrong, 25, and Shelbie Catherine Dorsa, 24, both of Elko

Oct. 6Scott Winfield Smith, 45, and Laura Louise Richardson, 48, both of Spring Creek

Arik Lyle Roper, 29, and Gennifer Mae Green, 21, both of Elko

Oct. 7Jonathan Edward Brouillette, 36, and Jessie Christine Swett, 36, both of Spring Creek

Alejandro Benitez Sanchez, 33, and Elena Volcova, 26, both of West Wendover

