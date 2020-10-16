Marriage Licenses

Sept. 24
Johnny Sotelo, 32, and Crystal Selene Carrillo, 28, both of West Wendover
Sept. 25Randy Allen Etheridge, 50, and Leida E. Goyeneche, 44, both of Elko
Jesse James Hipes, 36, and Stephanie Ann Bean, 28, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 29Preston Thomas Stevenson, 28, and Lacey Jennette Anderson, 29, both of Round Mountain
William Daniel Sutherland, 36, and Misty Dawn Witten, 30, both of Round Mountain
Sept. 30Mario Hernaldo Mejia Meza, 37, of Prosser, Washington and Maria Flores, 49, of Elko
Oct. 1Mark Elliot Martinez, 37, and Kyrie Natasha Sherman, 34, both of Elko
Oct. 2Robert Willis Bland, 34, and Kirah Mikelle Adamson, 31, both of Elko
Oct. 5Quentin Michael Perkins, 62, and Cathy Jane Linn, 68, both of Elko
Zackary Thomas Armstrong, 25, and Shelbie Catherine Dorsa, 24, both of Elko
Oct. 6Scott Winfield Smith, 45, and Laura Louise Richardson, 48, both of Spring Creek
Arik Lyle Roper, 29, and Gennifer Mae Green, 21, both of Elko
Oct. 7Jonathan Edward Brouillette, 36, and Jessie Christine Swett, 36, both of Spring Creek
Alejandro Benitez Sanchez, 33, and Elena Volcova, 26, both of West Wendover
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.