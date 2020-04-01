Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

March 19

Nickelas Tailor Romo and Arielle N. Pecora

--

Lauden W. Zaugg and Leigh A. Zanto

--

Gary L. Ferreira and Patsy M. Kelley

March 20

Gregory S. Houston and Indica R. Morgenstein

March 23

Leonardo D. Covarrubias Mora and Argelia G. Camberos Bautista

--

Calvin A. Ruggles and Marybeth Dowell

March 24

Robert P. Vollmann and Silvia M. Manzo

--

Daniel J. Damon and Tyeona M. Hogue

March 25

Cameron D. Morrow and Megan B. Alexander

--

Nicholas A. Villaverde and Hannah T. Wilson

