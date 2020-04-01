Marriage Licenses

March 19
Nickelas Tailor Romo and Arielle N. Pecora
--
Lauden W. Zaugg and Leigh A. Zanto
--
Gary L. Ferreira and Patsy M. Kelley
March 20
Gregory S. Houston and Indica R. Morgenstein
March 23
Leonardo D. Covarrubias Mora and Argelia G. Camberos Bautista
--
Calvin A. Ruggles and Marybeth Dowell
March 24
Robert P. Vollmann and Silvia M. Manzo
--
Daniel J. Damon and Tyeona M. Hogue
March 25
Cameron D. Morrow and Megan B. Alexander
--
Nicholas A. Villaverde and Hannah T. Wilson
