Aug. 1
Wyatt Silver Dakota Landis, 25, and Jason Daniel Probst, 30, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 2
Joshua Allen Duncan, 45, and Crystal May Lydon, 39, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 3
Kenneth Lloyd Rutter Jr., 28, and Alexis Melynn Delapaz, 24, both of Elko
Aug. 1
Wyatt Silver Dakota Landis, 25, and Jason Daniel Probst, 30, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 2
Joshua Allen Duncan, 45, and Crystal May Lydon, 39, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 3
Kenneth Lloyd Rutter Jr., 28, and Alexis Melynn Delapaz, 24, both of Elko
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
During quarterly earnings report Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow says the Carlin Trend is “the gift that keeps on giving” with "multi, …
An Elko man was arrested this week on residential burglary charges after police tracked him down from surveillance footage that showed him wea…
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Elko County Commissioners are miffed with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., over her remarks about a wild horse gathering southeast of Elko that i…
He spent eight years as a Veterinary Technician, and most recently was assistant ranch manager at Mori Ranches
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.