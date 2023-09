Aug. 18

Steven Cameron Ruiz, 28, and Caitlynne Rose Chapman, 28, both of Elko

Taylor Michael Moseley, 26, and Brenna Elise Amerigian, 30, both of Spring Creek

Iganacio Gutierrez Parra, 47, and Anna Elsi Gomez, 26, both of Elko

Aug. 21

Jose Alonso Vaquez Roblez, 27, of Elko wand Yesenia Armendariz, 22, of Carlin

Aug. 22

Hector Fernandez, 38, and Erica Lynn Heberlein, 34, both of Elko

Aug. 23

Ernesto Edward Enriquez, 27, and Vanessa Celeste Ortiz, 28, both of Elko

Noah Rea Doyle, 20, of Spring Creek and Nathan Brett Haro, 20, of Elko

Aug. 24

Joey Dean Roberts, 31, and Laura Barrios, 28, both of Elko

Rigoberto Franco, 33, of Columbus, New Mexico, and Paulette McGrew Hernandez, 29, of Elko

Joshua Robert Held, 36, of Elko and Brandi Marie Hosler, 29, of Spring Creek