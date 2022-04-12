Marriage Licenses

April 1
Jared James Fitch, 36, of Henderson and Aimee Michelle Cerda, 32, of Spring Creek
Talon Xavier Walker, 21, and Caitlyn Nicole Carson, 20, both of Spring Creek
April 4
John Allen Perry, 33, of Elko and Taylor Rae Williams, 27, of Spring Creek
April 5
Bernhardt Wayne Voelkel Jr., 56, of Fresno and Grace Lorraine Milburn, 66, of Elko
Brett Michael Herman, 18, of Spring Creek and Amanda Irene Rath, 19, of Elko
April 6
Sergio Andres Bostick, 35, and Shaeli Rennae Wilson, 26, of Elko
Jeffrey Aaron Corner, 52, of Elko and Iris Guadalupe Gutierrez Gonzalez, 32, of Spring Creek
Reginald Robert Grenier, 62, and Juliana Marie Ahrens, 45, both of Spring Creek
April 7
Damian Jordan Marin, 22, and Kimberly Michelle Sessions, 22, both of Elko