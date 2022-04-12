 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
Marriage Licenses

April 1

Jared James Fitch, 36, of Henderson and Aimee Michelle Cerda, 32, of Spring Creek

--

Talon Xavier Walker, 21, and Caitlyn Nicole Carson, 20, both of Spring Creek

April 4

John Allen Perry, 33, of Elko and Taylor Rae Williams, 27, of Spring Creek

April 5

Bernhardt Wayne Voelkel Jr., 56, of Fresno and Grace Lorraine Milburn, 66, of Elko

--

Brett Michael Herman, 18, of Spring Creek and Amanda Irene Rath, 19, of Elko

April 6

Sergio Andres Bostick, 35, and Shaeli Rennae Wilson, 26, of Elko

--

Jeffrey Aaron Corner, 52, of Elko and Iris Guadalupe Gutierrez Gonzalez, 32, of Spring Creek

People are also reading…

--

Reginald Robert Grenier, 62, and Juliana Marie Ahrens, 45, both of Spring Creek

April 7

Damian Jordan Marin, 22, and Kimberly Michelle Sessions, 22, both of Elko

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…

Watch Now: Related Video

Race to Covid-19 ‘herd immunity' may officially be over

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News