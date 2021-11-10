 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
Wedding

Aug. 2

Logan Lee Gough, 25, and Brianna Morgan Jones, 24, of Spring Creek

--

Riley James Nolan, 22, of Hamilton Stage and Maricella Benita Rivera, 25, of Elko

--

Justin Alan Dethorne, 31, and Meggan Aliciabriann Allen, 25, both of Spring Creek

--

Tyler James Marks, 31, and Jessica Nicole Paszek, 28, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 3

Cory Alexander Geer, 24, and Makayla Aileen Cameron, 21, both of Elko

Aug. 5

Thomas Patrick Merkley, 28, and Mikayla Brooke Elegante, 25, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 6

John Lawrence Donnelly, 41, of Spring Creek and Jamie Leigh Alcorta, 44

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LDS temple permit approved

LDS temple permit approved

ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesu…

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School D…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News